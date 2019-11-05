Sensata Technologies Holding PLC (NYSE:ST) Forecasted to Post Q1 2020 Earnings of $0.76 Per Share

Sensata Technologies Holding PLC (NYSE:ST) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer issued their Q1 2020 EPS estimates for Sensata Technologies in a research report issued on Wednesday, October 30th. Oppenheimer analyst C. Glynn anticipates that the scientific and technical instruments company will post earnings of $0.76 per share for the quarter. Oppenheimer currently has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Sensata Technologies’ FY2021 earnings at $4.00 EPS.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90. The company had revenue of $849.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $858.24 million. Sensata Technologies had a net margin of 14.00% and a return on equity of 22.78%. Sensata Technologies’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.91 earnings per share.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on ST. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Sensata Technologies from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. SunTrust Banks set a $53.00 price objective on shares of Sensata Technologies and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Compass Point lowered shares of Sensata Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Cross Research lowered shares of Sensata Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Sensata Technologies in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.48.

NYSE ST opened at $52.82 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 3.14. The firm has a market cap of $8.19 billion, a PE ratio of 14.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.39. Sensata Technologies has a one year low of $40.78 and a one year high of $52.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $49.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.79.

In other news, SVP Paul Chawla sold 9,006 shares of Sensata Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.22, for a total value of $470,293.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas Wroe, Jr. sold 2,666 shares of Sensata Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.71, for a total transaction of $119,196.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 38,155 shares of company stock worth $1,930,589. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ST. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sensata Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $27,302,000. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sensata Technologies during the second quarter worth about $13,875,000. Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its holdings in Sensata Technologies by 18.0% during the second quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 1,424,936 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $69,822,000 after buying an additional 217,835 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in Sensata Technologies by 23.2% during the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 993,341 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $48,674,000 after buying an additional 186,944 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Sensata Technologies during the second quarter worth about $7,291,000. 91.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sensata Technologies Holding plc, through its subsidiary, Sensata Technologies Holding N.V., develops, manufactures, and sells a range of sensors and controls in the Americas, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment develops and manufactures pressure sensors, speed and position sensors, and temperature sensors.

