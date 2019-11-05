Serengeti Asset Management LP Purchases 107,732 Shares of Five Point Holdings LLC (NYSE:FPH)

Serengeti Asset Management LP grew its position in shares of Five Point Holdings LLC (NYSE:FPH) by 254.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 150,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 107,732 shares during the period. Five Point makes up 0.5% of Serengeti Asset Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Serengeti Asset Management LP owned 0.10% of Five Point worth $1,125,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in Five Point by 37.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 16,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 4,575 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Five Point by 2.4% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 208,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,570,000 after purchasing an additional 4,834 shares during the period. Man Group plc bought a new position in shares of Five Point in the second quarter worth $79,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Five Point by 68.6% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 30,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 12,268 shares during the period. Finally, O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of Five Point by 1.7% in the third quarter. O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. now owns 723,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,430,000 after purchasing an additional 12,285 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.76% of the company’s stock.

FPH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Five Point from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 10th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating on shares of Five Point in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, TheStreet cut Five Point from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.35.

Shares of NYSE FPH traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $6.83. The company had a trading volume of 2,917 shares, compared to its average volume of 255,640. Five Point Holdings LLC has a one year low of $6.44 and a one year high of $9.40. The firm has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.97 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.51.

Five Point (NYSE:FPH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $12.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.68 million. Five Point had a negative net margin of 23.77% and a negative return on equity of 2.64%. Equities research analysts predict that Five Point Holdings LLC will post -0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Five Point Holdings, LLC, through its subsidiary, Five Point Operating Company, LP, plans, develops, and owns mixed-use communities in California, the United States. The company operates through four segments: Newhall, San Francisco, Great Park, and Commercial. It sells residential and commercial land sites to homebuilders, commercial developers, and commercial buyers; operates properties; and provides development management services.

