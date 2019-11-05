ServiceNow Inc (NYSE:NOW) Shares Bought by Picton Mahoney Asset Management

Picton Mahoney Asset Management raised its stake in ServiceNow Inc (NYSE:NOW) by 1,186.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 37,300 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,400 shares during the period. Picton Mahoney Asset Management’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $9,470,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in ServiceNow by 4.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,185,853 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,071,300,000 after acquiring an additional 446,564 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in ServiceNow by 47.8% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,489,468 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,232,673,000 after acquiring an additional 1,452,900 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in ServiceNow by 6,404.4% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,408,996 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $936,008,000 after acquiring an additional 3,356,585 shares in the last quarter. Coatue Management LLC boosted its stake in ServiceNow by 0.9% in the second quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 2,743,722 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $753,343,000 after acquiring an additional 25,617 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 4.0% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,136,213 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $311,971,000 after buying an additional 44,195 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.97% of the company’s stock.

In other ServiceNow news, insider Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 1,560 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.05, for a total value of $410,358.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $813,876.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 22,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.37, for a total transaction of $5,926,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $326,745.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 86,414 shares of company stock valued at $22,704,540 over the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE NOW traded down $4.00 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $241.80. 1,775,292 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,469,354. The company has a market cap of $47.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,209.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 18.79 and a beta of 1.28. ServiceNow Inc has a 12-month low of $147.63 and a 12-month high of $303.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $254.78 and a 200 day moving average of $266.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.81. The firm had revenue of $885.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $885.53 million. ServiceNow had a net margin of 1.09% and a return on equity of 6.62%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.68 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that ServiceNow Inc will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

NOW has been the subject of several recent research reports. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $305.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of ServiceNow to $286.00 and set a “top pick” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $275.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $291.10.

ServiceNow Profile

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that define, structure, manage, and automate services for enterprises worldwide. The company offers information technology (IT) service management applications, as well as digital workflow products for customer service, human resources, security operations, integrated risk management, and other enterprise departments.

