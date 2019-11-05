SFE Investment Counsel Has $4.85 Million Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

SFE Investment Counsel grew its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,793 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 42 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for about 2.0% of SFE Investment Counsel’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. SFE Investment Counsel’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $4,848,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 191,406.0% in the second quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 9,307,191 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $930,719,000 after purchasing an additional 9,302,331 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 3,787.4% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,590,645 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $6,799,352,000 after purchasing an additional 3,498,279 shares in the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 157.6% in the second quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 802,837 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,520,276,000 after purchasing an additional 491,118 shares in the last quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 186.8% in the second quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 648,507 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $430,045,000 after purchasing an additional 422,352 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,082,028 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $49,389,711,000 after purchasing an additional 415,448 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMZN stock traded down $0.40 on Tuesday, hitting $1,804.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 112,107 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,116,648. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1,760.68 and its 200-day moving average is $1,841.40. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,307.00 and a fifty-two week high of $2,035.80. The company has a market capitalization of $888.19 billion, a PE ratio of 89.59, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.56.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The e-commerce giant reported $4.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.46 by ($0.23). Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.27% and a return on equity of 22.52%. The business had revenue of $69.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $5.75 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 20.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 3,475 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,773.99, for a total value of $6,164,615.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $17,739,900. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Judith A. Mcgrath sold 304 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,749.91, for a total transaction of $531,972.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,324 shares in the company, valued at $4,066,790.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,747 shares of company stock worth $40,737,808 over the last 90 days. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $2,234.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $2,200.00 price target (up from $2,100.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Amazon.com from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,480.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $2,300.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Amazon.com from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and forty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,189.97.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

