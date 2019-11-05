Shaftesbury (LON:SHB) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Peel Hunt

Shaftesbury (LON:SHB)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by equities researchers at Peel Hunt in a report issued on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

SHB has been the topic of several other research reports. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 860 ($11.24) price objective (up previously from GBX 815 ($10.65)) on shares of Shaftesbury in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Liberum Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Shaftesbury in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Shaftesbury from GBX 900 ($11.76) to GBX 750 ($9.80) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 2nd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group restated a “sell” rating on shares of Shaftesbury in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 864.33 ($11.29).

Shares of Shaftesbury stock opened at GBX 937 ($12.24) on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 917.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 848.87. The company has a market cap of $2.88 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.87. The company has a current ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.16. Shaftesbury has a 1 year low of GBX 734 ($9.59) and a 1 year high of GBX 992.50 ($12.97).

About Shaftesbury

Shaftesbury is a Real Estate Investment Trust which owns a portfolio extending to 15 acres in the heart of London's West End. Shaftesbury focuses on retail, restaurants and leisure in highly popular, sought-after and prosperous locations mainly concentrated in Carnaby, Seven Dials and Chinatown but also include substantial ownership in East and West Covent Garden, Soho and Fitzrovia.

