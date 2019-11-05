Sharkey Howes & Javer Boosts Holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWO)

Sharkey Howes & Javer raised its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWO) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 118,318 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,647 shares during the quarter. SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF accounts for approximately 2.6% of Sharkey Howes & Javer’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Sharkey Howes & Javer owned 0.28% of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF worth $6,136,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 1,933.8% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 287,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,341,000 after acquiring an additional 273,261 shares during the period. Boston Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $10,422,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,723,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,001,000 after purchasing an additional 128,011 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,691,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,326,000 after purchasing an additional 108,827 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Savant Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,620,000.

Shares of RWO traded down $0.62 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $52.40. 7,586 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 148,993. SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF has a 1-year low of $42.83 and a 1-year high of $53.40. The company has a 50 day moving average of $52.26 and a 200-day moving average of $50.79.

SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF Profile

SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR DJ Wilshire Global Real Estate ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones Global Select Real Estate Securities Index (the Index), an index based upon the global real estate market. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the performance of publicly traded real estate securities in developed and emerging countries.

