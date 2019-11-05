Sharkey Howes & Javer Sells 1,041 Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Sharkey Howes & Javer decreased its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,184 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,041 shares during the quarter. Sharkey Howes & Javer’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $549,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VYM. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. now owns 58,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,050,000 after purchasing an additional 2,701 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 83,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,174,000 after purchasing an additional 9,004 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 119.2% during the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 2,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,243 shares in the last quarter. Investors Research Corp purchased a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Signature Wealth Management Group lifted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group now owns 8,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $718,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares in the last quarter.

VYM traded up $0.22 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $91.03. 11,308 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,036,493. The company’s 50-day moving average is $88.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.25. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 12-month low of $73.18 and a 12-month high of $91.02.

