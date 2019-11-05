SI-Bone Inc (NASDAQ:SIBN) Insider Anthony J. Recupero Sells 1,400 Shares

SI-Bone Inc (NASDAQ:SIBN) insider Anthony J. Recupero sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.45, for a total value of $27,230.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:SIBN traded up $0.75 on Tuesday, reaching $19.45. 183,300 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 120,224. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.90. SI-Bone Inc has a 52 week low of $14.08 and a 52 week high of $23.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $407.26 million and a P/E ratio of -27.39. The company has a current ratio of 12.00, a quick ratio of 11.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

SI-Bone (NASDAQ:SIBN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.05. SI-Bone had a negative return on equity of 84.84% and a negative net margin of 46.59%. The firm had revenue of $16.32 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that SI-Bone Inc will post -1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Bank & Trust Co bought a new position in shares of SI-Bone during the second quarter valued at about $5,249,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of SI-Bone by 65.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 563,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,454,000 after buying an additional 222,788 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of SI-Bone by 4.0% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 465,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,475,000 after buying an additional 18,030 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of SI-Bone by 101.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 144,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,942,000 after buying an additional 72,951 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nine Ten Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SI-Bone by 250.4% during the second quarter. Nine Ten Capital Management LLC now owns 173,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,524,000 after buying an additional 123,820 shares during the last quarter. 45.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, ValuEngine cut SI-Bone from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.75.

SI-BONE, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes a proprietary minimally invasive surgical implant system in the United States and Internationally. It offers iFuse, an implant system to fuse the sacroiliac joint to treat sacroiliac joint dysfunction that causes lower back pain. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, California.

