Siemens Healthineers (ETR:SHL) Given a €37.00 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

UBS Group set a €37.00 ($43.02) price objective on Siemens Healthineers (ETR:SHL) in a report released on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a €36.00 ($41.86) price objective on shares of Siemens Healthineers and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday. Nord/LB set a €36.00 ($41.86) price objective on shares of Siemens Healthineers and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a report on Monday, July 29th. Independent Research set a €38.00 ($44.19) price objective on shares of Siemens Healthineers and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, HSBC set a €41.00 ($47.67) price objective on shares of Siemens Healthineers and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €38.55 ($44.83).

ETR SHL traded up €0.70 ($0.81) during trading on Monday, hitting €42.70 ($49.65). 1,010,679 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.70 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.88. Siemens Healthineers has a 12-month low of €33.05 ($38.42) and a 12-month high of €39.21 ($45.59). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.12, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.30. The business has a 50 day moving average of €36.52 and a 200-day moving average of €36.50.

About Siemens Healthineers

Siemens Healthineers AG develops, manufactures, and distributes imaging, advanced therapies, and diagnostic products and services to healthcare providers worldwide. It operates in three operating segments: Imaging, Advanced Therapies, and Diagnostics. The Imaging segment provides diagnostic imaging and ultrasound systems and solutions.

