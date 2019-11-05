Sierra Oncology (NASDAQ:SRRA) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Sierra Oncology (NASDAQ:SRRA) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.04, Fidelity Earnings reports.

Shares of SRRA stock opened at $0.34 on Tuesday. Sierra Oncology has a 1-year low of $0.29 and a 1-year high of $2.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 9.24 and a quick ratio of 9.24. The company has a market cap of $24.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.45 and a beta of 1.25.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SRRA. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Sierra Oncology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sierra Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th.

Sierra Oncology Company Profile

Sierra Oncology, Inc, a clinical stage drug development company, is advancing targeted therapeutics for the treatment of patients with unmet medical needs in hematology and oncology. Its lead drug candidate, momelotinib, is a selective and orally-bioavailable JAK1, JAK2, and ACVR1 inhibitor that has been investigated in two completed Phase 3 trials for the treatment of myelofibrosis and has demonstrated a differentiated therapeutic profile encompassing anemia-related benefits, as well as achieving substantive splenic volume reduction and constitutional symptom control.

