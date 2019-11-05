Sierra Oncology (NASDAQ:SRRA) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Sierra Oncology (NASDAQ:SRRA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sierra Oncology from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th.

Shares of SRRA traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.32. The stock had a trading volume of 268,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 559,006. The firm has a market cap of $24.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.43 and a beta of 1.25. Sierra Oncology has a 12 month low of $0.29 and a 12 month high of $2.01. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.35 and a 200 day moving average of $0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 9.24 and a current ratio of 9.24.

Sierra Oncology (NASDAQ:SRRA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.04. On average, research analysts forecast that Sierra Oncology will post -0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Sierra Oncology by 22.0% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,312,634 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,295,000 after purchasing an additional 417,300 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Sierra Oncology by 84.8% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 899,221 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $504,000 after purchasing an additional 412,728 shares during the period. Hikari Power Ltd boosted its position in shares of Sierra Oncology by 98.4% in the third quarter. Hikari Power Ltd now owns 500,138 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 248,038 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Sierra Oncology by 981.2% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 43,703 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 39,661 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.23% of the company’s stock.

Sierra Oncology Company Profile

Sierra Oncology, Inc, a clinical stage drug development company, is advancing targeted therapeutics for the treatment of patients with unmet medical needs in hematology and oncology. Its lead drug candidate, momelotinib, is a selective and orally-bioavailable JAK1, JAK2, and ACVR1 inhibitor that has been investigated in two completed Phase 3 trials for the treatment of myelofibrosis and has demonstrated a differentiated therapeutic profile encompassing anemia-related benefits, as well as achieving substantive splenic volume reduction and constitutional symptom control.

