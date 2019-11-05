Sigma Planning Corp Acquires 717 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Sigma Planning Corp grew its holdings in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 3.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,853 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 717 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $4,205,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC grew its position in Honeywell International by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 11,535 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,014,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Claro Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 7,794 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,361,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 7,309 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,276,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lifted its holdings in Honeywell International by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 4,292 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $749,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Claraphi Advisory Network LLC lifted its holdings in Honeywell International by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 4,853 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $847,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.46% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HON. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $185.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $186.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $189.00 to $197.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $178.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Honeywell International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $185.80.

Shares of NYSE HON traded up $0.23 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $180.23. The company had a trading volume of 2,625,166 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,583,258. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52 week low of $123.48 and a 52 week high of $180.00. The stock has a market cap of $125.84 billion, a PE ratio of 22.50, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.32. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $167.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $169.28.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The conglomerate reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.07. Honeywell International had a net margin of 17.06% and a return on equity of 32.01%. The company had revenue of $9.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 14th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. This is a boost from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.82. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is currently 40.95%.

In related news, CEO Rajeev Gautam sold 10,984 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.88, for a total transaction of $1,800,057.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 28,920 shares in the company, valued at $4,739,409.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Darius Adamczyk sold 7,149 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.08, for a total transaction of $1,180,156.92. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 75,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,467,006.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 25,133 shares of company stock valued at $4,141,655. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircrafts and vehicles. This segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as provides wireless connectivity and management and technical services.

