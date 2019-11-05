Sigma Planning Corp Has $3.15 Million Position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE)

Sigma Planning Corp boosted its holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE) by 566.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 159,383 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 135,457 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp owned approximately 0.07% of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF worth $3,145,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the second quarter worth $81,061,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 9.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,346,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,681,000 after purchasing an additional 2,059,611 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 43.5% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,092,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,845,967 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 293.9% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,561,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,801,000 after purchasing an additional 1,164,753 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 15.2% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,774,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,350,000 after purchasing an additional 893,543 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of FPE remained flat at $$19.93 during midday trading on Tuesday. 1,416 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,114,988. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.51. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a 52 week low of $17.76 and a 52 week high of $19.96.

