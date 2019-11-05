Sigma Planning Corp Has $5.71 Million Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Sigma Planning Corp raised its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 14.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 158,924 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,431 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $5,710,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. 1 North Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in Pfizer during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Pfizer during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. IMA Wealth Inc. boosted its stake in Pfizer by 144.5% during the second quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 807 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management bought a new position in Pfizer during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co bought a new position in Pfizer during the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.52% of the company’s stock.

PFE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Monday, August 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. ValuEngine raised Pfizer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Pfizer from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Pfizer currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.46.

Shares of Pfizer stock traded down $0.33 on Tuesday, hitting $37.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,535,878 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,241,797. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.47. Pfizer Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.97 and a 1 year high of $46.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $36.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.30. The company has a market capitalization of $212.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.67.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $12.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.37 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 28.61% and a net margin of 30.57%. The business’s revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 8th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 7th. Pfizer’s payout ratio is currently 48.00%.

In related news, Director Scott Gottlieb acquired 3,000 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $34.72 per share, for a total transaction of $104,160.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at $104,160. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Pfizer Inc acquired 50,000 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $18.00 per share, for a total transaction of $900,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

