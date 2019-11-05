Sigma Planning Corp Purchases 626 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Sigma Planning Corp raised its position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,118 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 626 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $2,687,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the second quarter worth about $33,000. 1 North Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the third quarter worth about $38,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC increased its position in Abbott Laboratories by 173.4% during the third quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 473 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the second quarter worth about $41,000. 73.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Randel William Woodgrift sold 21,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.54, for a total transaction of $1,691,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 68,562 shares in the company, valued at $5,521,983.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Brian B. Yoor sold 43,763 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.77, for a total value of $3,753,552.51. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 125,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,788,236.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 134,997 shares of company stock valued at $11,453,375. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ABT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $80.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. William Blair reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.61.

Abbott Laboratories stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $82.20. The stock had a trading volume of 4,538,550 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,011,890. Abbott Laboratories has a 12 month low of $65.44 and a 12 month high of $88.76. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $82.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $82.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $146.18 billion, a PE ratio of 28.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 16th. The healthcare product maker reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84. The business had revenue of $8.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.10 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 17.65% and a net margin of 10.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 11th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.44%.

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

