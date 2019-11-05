Sigma Planning Corp Reduces Stock Position in Omega Healthcare Investors Inc (NYSE:OHI)

Sigma Planning Corp lowered its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors Inc (NYSE:OHI) by 4.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 86,226 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,139 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors were worth $3,603,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of OHI. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Omega Healthcare Investors during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors by 148.4% during the 2nd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 683 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Omega Healthcare Investors during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Phocas Financial Corp. purchased a new stake in Omega Healthcare Investors during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Kavar Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Omega Healthcare Investors during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. 69.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO Robert O. Stephenson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.00, for a total value of $390,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Michael Ritz sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total value of $105,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,485 shares in the company, valued at approximately $230,370. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 45,500 shares of company stock worth $1,822,300 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

Omega Healthcare Investors stock traded down $1.53 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $41.88. 1,187,602 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,509,398. Omega Healthcare Investors Inc has a 1 year low of $32.82 and a 1 year high of $45.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 2.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.78, a P/E/G ratio of 5.97 and a beta of 0.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $42.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.78.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.39). Omega Healthcare Investors had a return on equity of 6.79% and a net margin of 29.38%. The company had revenue of $191.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $190.46 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Omega Healthcare Investors Inc will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be paid a $0.67 dividend. This is an increase from Omega Healthcare Investors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 30th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.40%. Omega Healthcare Investors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 88.16%.

OHI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Omega Healthcare Investors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $44.50 price target on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Omega Healthcare Investors in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James downgraded Omega Healthcare Investors from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on Omega Healthcare Investors from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.10.

About Omega Healthcare Investors

Omega is a real estate investment trust that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the US, as well as in the UK.

