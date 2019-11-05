Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) Downgraded by BidaskClub

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) was downgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on SLAB. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Silicon Laboratories in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Silicon Laboratories from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. TheStreet raised shares of Silicon Laboratories from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Silicon Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Silicon Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $113.38.

Shares of NASDAQ SLAB traded down $0.76 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $111.80. The stock had a trading volume of 200,327 shares, compared to its average volume of 304,786. The company has a current ratio of 6.78, a quick ratio of 6.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market cap of $4.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.49. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $110.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $104.77. Silicon Laboratories has a 52-week low of $73.13 and a 52-week high of $115.29.

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $223.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $217.97 million. Silicon Laboratories had a return on equity of 9.33% and a net margin of 2.96%. Silicon Laboratories’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.01 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Silicon Laboratories will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director William G. Bock sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.35, for a total transaction of $103,350.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 38,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,009,049.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO George Tyson Tuttle sold 36,813 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.86, for a total transaction of $4,154,715.18. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 212,779 shares in the company, valued at $24,014,237.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 48,813 shares of company stock worth $5,472,005 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SLAB. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Silicon Laboratories by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,124,421 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $426,465,000 after acquiring an additional 20,836 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 745,663 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $83,029,000 after buying an additional 87,338 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 692,083 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $71,561,000 after buying an additional 3,758 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 566,022 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $63,026,000 after buying an additional 2,111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 529,243 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $54,723,000 after buying an additional 36,157 shares during the last quarter. 92.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Silicon Laboratories Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, designs, develops, and markets mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs) in the United States, China, and internationally. The company offers Internet of things products, including 8-bit mixed-signal, 32-bit wireless, and ultra-low-power 32-bit microcontrollers; wireless connectivity devices, such as multiprotocol wireless Gecko system-on-chip devices; real-time operating systems; sensor products comprising optical, relative humidity/temperature, and hall effect magnetic sensors.

