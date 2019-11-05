Silicon Motion Technology Corp. to Post FY2019 Earnings of $1.67 Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts (NASDAQ:SIMO)

Silicon Motion Technology Corp. (NASDAQ:SIMO) – Investment analysts at Wedbush issued their FY2019 earnings per share estimates for shares of Silicon Motion Technology in a report released on Wednesday, October 30th. Wedbush analyst M. Bryson forecasts that the semiconductor producer will post earnings of $1.67 per share for the year. Wedbush currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Silicon Motion Technology’s Q4 2019 earnings at $0.57 EPS and Q2 2020 earnings at $0.65 EPS.

Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The semiconductor producer reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.31. Silicon Motion Technology had a return on equity of 13.22% and a net margin of 13.16%. The business had revenue of $110.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $112.08 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.95 earnings per share. Silicon Motion Technology’s quarterly revenue was down 20.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. KeyCorp set a $58.00 price objective on shares of Silicon Motion Technology and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Silicon Motion Technology from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Silicon Motion Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 12th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Silicon Motion Technology from $44.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Silicon Motion Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.49.

Shares of SIMO stock opened at $42.72 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $37.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.09. The company has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of 12.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.09. Silicon Motion Technology has a 12-month low of $30.86 and a 12-month high of $47.23.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SIMO. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 315.9% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,466,583 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $65,086,000 after buying an additional 1,113,983 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC raised its position in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 153.9% in the second quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 932,148 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $41,015,000 after buying an additional 564,993 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 26.0% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,019,672 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $85,696,000 after buying an additional 416,234 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 54.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,056,691 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $46,896,000 after buying an additional 371,858 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT raised its position in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 34.2% in the second quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 1,355,850 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $60,173,000 after buying an additional 345,736 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.14% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 7th will be given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.28%. This is an increase from Silicon Motion Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 6th. Silicon Motion Technology’s payout ratio is presently 34.90%.

About Silicon Motion Technology

Silicon Motion Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets semiconductor solutions for the mobile and enterprise storage, and mobile communications markets worldwide. It offers embedded storage and expandable storage products, including NAND flash controllers, such as embedded multimediacard (eMMC), universal flash storage, client solid-state drive (SSD), secure digital card, flash memory card controller, and universal serial bus flash drive controller products.

