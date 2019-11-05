Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC) CEO George Makris, Jr. Purchases 10,000 Shares of Stock

Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC) CEO George Makris, Jr. bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $23.99 per share, with a total value of $239,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 385,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,250,184.15. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

NASDAQ:SFNC opened at $25.56 on Tuesday. Simmons First National Co. has a twelve month low of $22.08 and a twelve month high of $29.60. The company has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.78 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The bank reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $233.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $188.73 million. Simmons First National had a return on equity of 10.68% and a net margin of 25.59%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Simmons First National Co. will post 2.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. Simmons First National’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.00%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on SFNC shares. ValuEngine upgraded Simmons First National from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Sandler O’Neill upgraded Simmons First National from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Stephens downgraded Simmons First National from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. BidaskClub downgraded Simmons First National from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Simmons First National from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.20.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Simmons First National by 3.5% during the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 35,700 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $845,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Simmons First National by 3.9% during the second quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 65,901 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,468,000 after buying an additional 2,447 shares during the period. HM Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Simmons First National during the second quarter valued at $3,007,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Simmons First National by 8.5% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 597,478 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,898,000 after buying an additional 47,013 shares during the period. Finally, Simmons Bank increased its stake in shares of Simmons First National by 1.2% during the second quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 2,639,190 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $61,388,000 after buying an additional 30,487 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.69% of the company’s stock.

About Simmons First National

Simmons First National Corporation operates as the holding company for Simmons Bank that provides financial products and services to individuals and businesses. It offers checking, savings, and time deposits; loan products, including consumer, real estate, commercial, agricultural, equipment, and SBA lending; personal and corporate trust services; credit cards; investment management products; insurance products; and securities and investment services.

