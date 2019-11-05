Skechers USA Inc (NYSE:SKX) Shares Sold by Retirement Systems of Alabama

Retirement Systems of Alabama trimmed its stake in Skechers USA Inc (NYSE:SKX) by 3.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 344,165 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 11,527 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Skechers USA were worth $12,855,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Skechers USA by 120.9% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,891,267 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $121,213,000 after buying an additional 2,129,743 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Skechers USA in the second quarter worth about $37,073,000. APG Asset Management N.V. bought a new position in shares of Skechers USA in the second quarter worth about $15,811,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Skechers USA in the second quarter worth about $16,723,000. Finally, Smith Asset Management Group LP increased its stake in shares of Skechers USA by 100.5% in the second quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 1,040,710 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $32,772,000 after purchasing an additional 521,630 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.27% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Richard Siskind sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.25, for a total value of $543,750.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 172,499 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,253,088.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey Greenberg sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.53, for a total value of $3,453,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 385,000 shares of company stock worth $13,910,850. Corporate insiders own 28.08% of the company’s stock.

SKX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lifted their price objective on Skechers USA to $42.50 in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $40.00 price target on Skechers USA and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. ValuEngine lowered Skechers USA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. UBS Group boosted their price target on Skechers USA to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Skechers USA from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Skechers USA presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.72.

SKX traded up $0.78 on Tuesday, hitting $38.57. 171,079 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,821,764. Skechers USA Inc has a 52 week low of $21.45 and a 52 week high of $40.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.02 billion, a PE ratio of 20.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $36.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Skechers USA (NYSE:SKX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The textile maker reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.02). Skechers USA had a net margin of 6.73% and a return on equity of 14.85%. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Skechers USA Inc will post 2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Skechers U.SA, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children; and performance footwear for men and women under the Skechers GO brand worldwide. It operates through three segments: Domestic Wholesale Sales, International Wholesale Sales, and Retail Sales. The company offers casual boots, shoes, and sandals for men; shoes, oxfords and slip-ons, lug outsole and fashion boots, and casual sandals for women; dress casuals, seasonal sandals and boots, classic and wide fit, and relaxed fit casuals for men and women; and casual athletic line for men and women under the Skechers USA brand.

