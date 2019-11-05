Sleep Number Corp (NASDAQ:SNBR) Shares Sold by Louisiana State Employees Retirement System

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lowered its stake in Sleep Number Corp (NASDAQ:SNBR) by 4.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Sleep Number were worth $446,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in Sleep Number during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Sleep Number during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Convergence Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Sleep Number during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $190,000. Pitcairn Co. acquired a new stake in Sleep Number during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC grew its stake in Sleep Number by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 5,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 737 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SNBR opened at $48.11 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.06, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $44.64 and a 200-day moving average of $41.01. Sleep Number Corp has a 52 week low of $30.70 and a 52 week high of $52.08.

Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $474.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $462.06 million. Sleep Number had a negative return on equity of 60.10% and a net margin of 5.08%. The business’s revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Sleep Number Corp will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SNBR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sleep Number from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, October 18th. BidaskClub lowered Sleep Number from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. ValuEngine lowered Sleep Number from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Raymond James upgraded Sleep Number from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Sleep Number from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.75.

In related news, Director Brenda J. Lauderback sold 4,565 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.25, for a total value of $215,696.25. Also, SVP Andrea Lee Bloomquist sold 26,520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.25, for a total value of $1,253,070.00. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Sleep Number Company Profile

Sleep Number Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides sleep solutions and services in the United States. It designs, manufactures, markets, retails, and services beds, bases, and bedding accessories under the Sleep Number name. The company also offers adjustable bases under the FlextFit name; and pillows, temperature-balancing products, beds for kids, sheets, and other bedding products under the Sleep Number name.

