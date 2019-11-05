Snc-Lavalin Group (TSE:SNC) PT Raised to C$29.00

Snc-Lavalin Group (TSE:SNC) had its target price lifted by CIBC from C$25.00 to C$29.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

SNC has been the subject of several other reports. TD Securities raised Snc-Lavalin Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the company from C$25.00 to C$31.00 in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Snc-Lavalin Group from C$34.00 to C$32.00 in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Snc-Lavalin Group from C$28.00 to C$26.00 in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Raymond James reaffirmed a market perform rating and set a C$26.00 target price on shares of Snc-Lavalin Group in a research report on Friday. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their target price on Snc-Lavalin Group from C$36.00 to C$37.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$31.19.

Shares of Snc-Lavalin Group stock opened at C$25.64 on Friday. Snc-Lavalin Group has a 1 year low of C$15.47 and a 1 year high of C$50.50. The firm has a market cap of $4.37 billion and a PE ratio of -1.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$19.29 and a 200-day moving average price of C$22.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 455.13, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 14th will be issued a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 13th. Snc-Lavalin Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -3.76%.

About Snc-Lavalin Group

SNC-Lavalin Group Inc provides consulting, design, engineering, construction, and operation and maintenance services worldwide. It operates through Mining & Metallurgy; Oil & Gas; Nuclear; Clean Power; Infrastructure; Engineering, Design and Project Management; and Capital segments. The company offers solutions for projects in the aluminum, gold, copper, iron ore, nickel, fertilizer, sulphur, and other projects, as well as commodities related to rechargeable batteries for cars, mobile phones, and other electronic devices.

