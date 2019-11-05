Sogou (NYSE:SOGO) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Sogou (NYSE:SOGO) posted its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. Sogou had a return on equity of 7.98% and a net margin of 5.99%. The company had revenue of $314.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $309.07 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.07 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

SOGO stock traded up $0.16 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $5.33. The company had a trading volume of 22,801 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,207,358. The firm has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of 18.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.45. Sogou has a 1-year low of $3.25 and a 1-year high of $7.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.60.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SOGO. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sogou from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.75 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. ValuEngine upgraded Sogou from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Sogou from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Sogou in a research report on Monday, August 5th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $3.90 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Sogou presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.87.

About Sogou

Sogou Inc provides search and search-related services in the People's Republic of China. The company provides Sogou Search, a search engine; and Sogou Input Method, a Chinese language input software for PC and mobile users. It also offers search and search-related advertising services; Internet value-added services related to the operation of Web games and mobile games developed by third parties; and online reading services, as well as other products and services, including smart hardware products.

