Solar Capital (NASDAQ:SLRC) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Solar Capital (NASDAQ:SLRC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Solar Capital Ltd. is a closed-end investment company that invests primarily in leveraged companies, including middle market companies, in the form of senior secured loans, mezzanine loans, and equity securities. “

Get Solar Capital alerts:

Separately, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Solar Capital from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, October 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Solar Capital currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $22.70.

Shares of NASDAQ SLRC opened at $20.70 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Solar Capital has a 52 week low of $18.45 and a 52 week high of $21.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $20.50 and its 200 day moving average is $20.69. The company has a market cap of $874.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.69, a PEG ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.69.

Solar Capital (NASDAQ:SLRC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.44. Solar Capital had a net margin of 46.63% and a return on equity of 7.97%. The company had revenue of $38.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.38 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Solar Capital will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its position in Solar Capital by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 37,863 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $777,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its position in Solar Capital by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 92,649 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,882,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares during the period. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in Solar Capital by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 17,516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its position in Solar Capital by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 11,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. increased its position in Solar Capital by 26.2% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 8,535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,772 shares during the period. 57.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Solar Capital

Solar Capital Ltd. is a business development company specializing in secured debt (first lien unitranche and second lien), subordinated (unsecured) debt, minority equity, and strategic income-oriented control equity investments in leveraged middle market companies. The fund invests in aerospace and defense; air freight & logistics; asset management; automotive; banking; beverage, food and tobacco; building products; buildings and real estate; broadcasting and entertainment; cargo transport; commercial services and supplies; communications equipment; chemicals, plastics and rubber; containers, packaging and glass; construction & engineering; diversified/conglomerate manufacturing; consumer Finance; distributors; diversified/conglomerate services; diversified financial services; diversified real estate sctivities; food products; Footwear; Education Services; diversified telecommunications services; electronics; farming and agriculture; finance; grocery; health care equipment and supplies; health care facilities; education and childcare; home and office furnishing, durable consumer products; hotels, motels, inns and gaming; insurance; restaurants, leisure, amusement, and entertainment; leisure equipment tolls and services, media, multiline retail, multi sector holdings; paper and forest products; personal products; professional services, research and consulting services, software; specialty retail; textiles apparel and luxury goods, thrifts and mortgage finance, trading companies and distributors, utilities, and wireless telecommunication services; industrial conglomerates; internet software and services, IT services, machinery; mining, steel, iron, and non precious metals; oil and gas; personal, food and miscellaneous services; printing and publishing; retail stores; telecommunications; textiles and leather; and utilities.

Read More: What is a back-end load?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Solar Capital (SLRC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Solar Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Solar Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.