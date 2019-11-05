Solar Senior Capital (NASDAQ:SUNS) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Solar Senior Capital (NASDAQ:SUNS) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The asset manager reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01, Fidelity Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $10.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.89 million. Solar Senior Capital had a net margin of 35.76% and a return on equity of 8.57%.

SUNS traded up $0.11 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $17.76. 150 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,263. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.88. Solar Senior Capital has a fifty-two week low of $14.50 and a fifty-two week high of $18.00. The stock has a market cap of $283.66 million, a P/E ratio of 12.60 and a beta of 0.59.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 17th were issued a dividend of $0.117 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 16th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.91%. Solar Senior Capital’s payout ratio is 100.00%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SUNS. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $18.50 price objective on shares of Solar Senior Capital in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Solar Senior Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Solar Senior Capital from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th.

About Solar Senior Capital

Solar Senior Capital Ltd. is a business development company specializing in investments in leveraged, middle-market companies in the United States. The fund invests in the form of senior secured loans, including first lien, unitranche, and second lien debt instruments. It does not invest in start-up companies or companies having speculative business plans.

