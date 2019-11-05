SolarWinds Corp (NYSE:SWI) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of SolarWinds Corp (NYSE:SWI) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seventeen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and ten have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $19.58.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on SWI shares. Bank of America cut SolarWinds from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. ValuEngine cut SolarWinds from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on SolarWinds from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut SolarWinds from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Shares of SWI stock traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $19.12. The stock had a trading volume of 717,046 shares, compared to its average volume of 627,823. SolarWinds has a 12-month low of $12.25 and a 12-month high of $21.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.88 billion and a P/E ratio of 33.54. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $18.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The software maker reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. SolarWinds had a return on equity of 8.41% and a net margin of 74.35%. The business had revenue of $240.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $243.57 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.17 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that SolarWinds will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Flinton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SolarWinds in the 2nd quarter worth $126,000. Potrero Capital Research LLC raised its position in shares of SolarWinds by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter. Potrero Capital Research LLC now owns 163,234 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,994,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of SolarWinds by 222.8% in the 2nd quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP now owns 162,719 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,984,000 after acquiring an additional 112,304 shares in the last quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of SolarWinds in the 2nd quarter worth $307,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new position in shares of SolarWinds in the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. 95.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SolarWinds Corporation provides information technology (IT) infrastructure management software products in the United States and internationally. It offers products to monitor and manage network, system, desktop, application, storage, and database and Website infrastructures, whether on-premise, in the public or private cloud, or in a hybrid IT infrastructure.

