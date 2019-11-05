Sompo Japan Nipponkoa Asset Management CO. LTD. Buys 10,520 Shares of Exelon Co. (NYSE:EXC)

Sompo Japan Nipponkoa Asset Management CO. LTD. grew its stake in shares of Exelon Co. (NYSE:EXC) by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 99,350 shares of the energy giant’s stock after buying an additional 10,520 shares during the period. Sompo Japan Nipponkoa Asset Management CO. LTD.’s holdings in Exelon were worth $4,800,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Exelon by 0.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 81,817,730 shares of the energy giant’s stock valued at $3,922,342,000 after purchasing an additional 476,323 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Exelon by 2.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 73,786,054 shares of the energy giant’s stock valued at $3,537,307,000 after acquiring an additional 1,551,062 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Exelon by 2.8% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,288,295 shares of the energy giant’s stock valued at $828,800,000 after acquiring an additional 463,906 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Exelon by 2.0% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 13,239,469 shares of the energy giant’s stock valued at $634,699,000 after acquiring an additional 255,204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Exelon by 6.9% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 7,326,381 shares of the energy giant’s stock valued at $353,937,000 after acquiring an additional 471,440 shares during the last quarter. 78.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on EXC. Wells Fargo & Co set a $54.00 target price on shares of Exelon and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Exelon from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. SunTrust Banks reduced their target price on shares of Exelon to $46.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 18th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Exelon from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Argus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on shares of Exelon in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.00.

Shares of Exelon stock traded up $0.28 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $44.78. 434,725 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,601,478. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.90. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.83. Exelon Co. has a 52-week low of $43.10 and a 52-week high of $51.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.36, a PEG ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.26.

Exelon (NYSE:EXC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The energy giant reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $9.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.70 billion. Exelon had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 8.47%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.88 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Exelon Co. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.3625 per share. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.24%. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.47%.

Exelon

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in energy generation and delivery businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

