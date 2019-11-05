Sompo Japan Nipponkoa Asset Management CO. LTD. Buys 1,730 Shares of WEX Inc (NYSE:WEX)

Sompo Japan Nipponkoa Asset Management CO. LTD. grew its holdings in shares of WEX Inc (NYSE:WEX) by 71.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,160 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,730 shares during the quarter. Sompo Japan Nipponkoa Asset Management CO. LTD.’s holdings in WEX were worth $841,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of WEX by 119.0% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,639 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $735,000 after buying an additional 1,977 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of WEX by 83.7% during the third quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 4,177 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $844,000 after buying an additional 1,903 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its stake in shares of WEX by 0.3% during the third quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 29,455 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,952,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of WEX by 20.4% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 29,897 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,009,000 after buying an additional 5,075 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of WEX by 28.6% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 116,068 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $23,454,000 after buying an additional 25,831 shares during the last quarter. 99.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:WEX traded down $0.93 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $194.76. The stock had a trading volume of 26,216 shares, compared to its average volume of 367,261. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $201.70 and a 200 day moving average of $204.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The company has a market capitalization of $8.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.51, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.54. WEX Inc has a one year low of $131.35 and a one year high of $221.66.

WEX (NYSE:WEX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $459.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $460.00 million. WEX had a return on equity of 18.86% and a net margin of 3.95%. WEX’s revenue was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.23 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that WEX Inc will post 8.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup upped their target price on WEX from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. BTIG Research increased their price objective on WEX from $225.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on WEX from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Robert W. Baird raised WEX from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $234.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Wolfe Research set a $240.00 price objective on WEX and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $227.33.

In other WEX news, insider Scott Robert Phillips sold 15,973 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.44, for a total transaction of $3,329,412.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,850 shares in the company, valued at $2,053,134. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Melissa D. Smith sold 15,556 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.99, for a total value of $3,266,604.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 78,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,555,401.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About WEX

WEX Inc provides corporate card payment solutions in North and South America, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment processing services.

