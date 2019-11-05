Sompo Japan Nipponkoa Asset Management CO. LTD. Decreases Stake in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:SPY)

Sompo Japan Nipponkoa Asset Management CO. LTD. reduced its position in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:SPY) by 64.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,730 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,180 shares during the period. Sompo Japan Nipponkoa Asset Management CO. LTD.’s holdings in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust were worth $513,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its position in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 30.2% during the second quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,845,000 after purchasing an additional 3,045 shares during the period. Ledyard National Bank grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 3.9% during the second quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 20,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,100,000 after buying an additional 791 shares during the last quarter. Patten Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 1.7% during the second quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 14,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,368,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Financial Partners Group Inc grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 4.1% during the second quarter. Financial Partners Group Inc now owns 7,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,339,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 1.4% during the second quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 61,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,008,000 after buying an additional 865 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust alerts:

Shares of SPY traded down $0.50 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $306.87. 4,065,503 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 72,949,672. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $298.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $293.17. SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust has a 12 month low of $233.76 and a 12 month high of $308.00.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 23rd were paid a dividend of $1.3836 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.8%.

SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust Profile

SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment trust. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The Trust seeks to achieve this investment objective by holding a portfolio of the common stocks that are included in the Index (the Portfolio), with the weight of each stock in the Portfolio substantially corresponding to the weight of such stock in the Index.

Read More: Intrinsic Value and Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.