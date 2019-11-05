Sompo Japan Nipponkoa Asset Management CO. LTD. Has $1.91 Million Stock Position in Allergan plc (NYSE:AGN)

Sompo Japan Nipponkoa Asset Management CO. LTD. decreased its stake in shares of Allergan plc (NYSE:AGN) by 62.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,320 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,440 shares during the period. Sompo Japan Nipponkoa Asset Management CO. LTD.’s holdings in Allergan were worth $1,905,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AGN. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Allergan by 1,665.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,104,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,813,000 after buying an additional 2,928,846 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in Allergan by 415.5% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,777,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,114,000 after buying an additional 1,432,555 shares in the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC lifted its position in Allergan by 7,332.9% during the 2nd quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 966,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,783,000 after purchasing an additional 953,272 shares during the period. OZ Management LP acquired a new position in Allergan during the 2nd quarter valued at about $150,878,000. Finally, Paulson & CO. Inc. lifted its position in Allergan by 45.2% during the 2nd quarter. Paulson & CO. Inc. now owns 2,249,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,634,000 after purchasing an additional 700,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AGN stock traded down $0.39 on Tuesday, reaching $178.41. The company had a trading volume of 1,751,548 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,958,935. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market cap of $58.50 billion, a PE ratio of 10.69, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a 50-day moving average of $170.58 and a 200-day moving average of $154.93. Allergan plc has a 12 month low of $114.27 and a 12 month high of $179.74.

Allergan (NYSE:AGN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $4.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.34 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $4.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.93 billion. Allergan had a positive return on equity of 8.73% and a negative net margin of 54.25%. Allergan’s revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.42 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Allergan plc will post 16.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 13th will be paid a $0.74 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 12th. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. Allergan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.74%.

AGN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Leerink Swann downgraded shares of Allergan from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $217.00 to $188.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Allergan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Wells Fargo & Co restated an “outperform” rating and set a $184.00 target price (up from $176.00) on shares of Allergan in a research report on Monday, September 30th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Allergan from $172.00 to $189.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Svb Leerink restated a “market perform” rating and set a $188.00 target price (down from $217.00) on shares of Allergan in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $175.16.

About Allergan

Allergan plc, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes branded pharmaceutical, device, biologic, surgical, and regenerative medicine products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: US Specialized Therapeutics, US General Medicine, and International. It offers a portfolio of products in various therapeutic areas, including medical aesthetics and dermatology, eye care, neuroscience, urology, gastrointestinal, women's health, and anti-infective therapeutic products.

