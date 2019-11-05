Sompo Japan Nipponkoa Asset Management CO. LTD. Raises Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Sompo Japan Nipponkoa Asset Management CO. LTD. increased its position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 27.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 134,130 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,210 shares during the quarter. Cisco Systems makes up approximately 1.7% of Sompo Japan Nipponkoa Asset Management CO. LTD.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Sompo Japan Nipponkoa Asset Management CO. LTD.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $6,627,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CSCO. Enlightenment Research LLC acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,600,000. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 87.1% in the 2nd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 53,601 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,935,000 after buying an additional 24,948 shares during the period. A.R.T. Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $5,214,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 18,996 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $938,000 after buying an additional 1,460 shares during the period. Finally, Stevens Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 39.1% in the 2nd quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP now owns 555,338 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,394,000 after buying an additional 156,143 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.27% of the company’s stock.

In other Cisco Systems news, EVP David Goeckeler sold 70,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.22, for a total transaction of $3,445,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 429,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,134,969.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark D. Chandler sold 546 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.92, for a total value of $26,164.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 193,130 shares of company stock valued at $9,359,179. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSCO traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $47.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,041,789 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,232,794. The firm has a market cap of $199.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.25 and a 1 year high of $58.26. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $47.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.24.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The network equipment provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $13.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.39 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 32.43% and a net margin of 22.39%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 4th were given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 3rd. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.12%.

CSCO has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group set a $58.00 price objective on Cisco Systems and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. BidaskClub cut Cisco Systems from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Citigroup cut their price target on Cisco Systems from $65.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Raymond James reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price target on Cisco Systems from $56.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.96.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

