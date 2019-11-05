Sonim Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:SONM) Major Shareholder Brc Partners Opportunity Fund, Acquires 25,500 Shares

Sonim Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:SONM) major shareholder Brc Partners Opportunity Fund, acquired 25,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.23 per share, with a total value of $56,865.00. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

NASDAQ SONM opened at $2.23 on Tuesday. Sonim Technologies Inc has a 12 month low of $2.16 and a 12 month high of $18.26. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.53.

Sonim Technologies (NASDAQ:SONM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $28.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.25 million. On average, analysts expect that Sonim Technologies Inc will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on SONM shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sonim Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. UBS Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $6.00 price objective (down previously from $18.00) on shares of Sonim Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. National Securities raised shares of Sonim Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. ValuEngine raised shares of Sonim Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Sonim Technologies from $18.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.64.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Sonim Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,160,000. B. Riley Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Sonim Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,168,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Sonim Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,083,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in Sonim Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $255,000. Finally, Park West Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sonim Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,273,000. 45.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sonim Technologies Company Profile

Sonim Technologies, Inc provides ruggedized mobile phones and accessories for task workers. It offers ruggedized mobile phones, such as Sonim XP8, Sonim XP5s, and Sonim XP3 based on the Android platform that are capable of attaching to public and private wireless networks; industrial-grade accessories, including remote speaker microphones, multi-bay charging accessories, and in-vehicle hands-free voice communications solutions; and cloud-based software and application services.

