Sonoco Products Co (NYSE:SON) Shares Sold by Chicago Equity Partners LLC

Chicago Equity Partners LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Sonoco Products Co (NYSE:SON) by 22.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,910 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 6,915 shares during the quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC’s holdings in Sonoco Products were worth $1,392,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sonoco Products during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Sonoco Products by 84.4% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 651 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Sonoco Products by 311.5% during the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 679 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the period. Kavar Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sonoco Products during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Machina Capital S.A.S. acquired a new stake in shares of Sonoco Products during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SON stock opened at $57.99 on Tuesday. Sonoco Products Co has a 12-month low of $50.30 and a 12-month high of $66.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.06. Sonoco Products had a return on equity of 20.08% and a net margin of 5.99%. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Sonoco Products Co will post 3.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 7th. Sonoco Products’s payout ratio is currently 51.04%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on SON shares. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Sonoco Products from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Sonoco Products from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 18th. Bank of America lowered Sonoco Products from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. ValuEngine raised Sonoco Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Vertical Research raised Sonoco Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.33.

Sonoco Products Company manufactures and sells industrial and consumer packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Packaging, Display and Packaging, Paper and Industrial Converted Products, and Protective Solutions. The Consumer Packaging segment offers composite and thermoformed plastic round and shaped rigid containers and trays; extruded and injection-molded plastic products; printed flexible packaging products; brand artwork management; and metal and peelable membrane ends and closures.

