Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO) Raised to Strong-Buy at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report published on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sonos from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Sonos from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James raised shares of Sonos from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Finally, DA Davidson set a $20.00 price target on shares of Sonos and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Sonos has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $16.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:SONO traded down $0.16 on Friday, reaching $13.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 745,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,283,406. Sonos has a 52-week low of $9.23 and a 52-week high of $17.77. The company has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -56.08 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 2.06.

Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.10. Sonos had a net margin of 1.86% and a return on equity of 8.69%. The business had revenue of $260.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $245.54 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.45) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Sonos will post 0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Nicholas Millington sold 8,107 shares of Sonos stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.47, for a total transaction of $92,987.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 15.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SONO. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI boosted its stake in shares of Sonos by 44.1% during the 2nd quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 273,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,105,000 after purchasing an additional 83,808 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Sonos in the 2nd quarter valued at about $999,000. Boston Advisors LLC boosted its position in Sonos by 25.0% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Advisors LLC now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Sonos by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 37,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Finally, Chicago Equity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Sonos in the 2nd quarter valued at about $194,000. 63.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sonos

Sonos, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells multi-room audio products in the United States and internationally. It provides wireless speakers, home theater speakers, and components. The company offers its products through third-party retail stores, including custom installers of home audio systems; and e-commerce retailers, as well as through its sonos.com Website.

