Sound Financial Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:SFBC) to Issue $0.14 Quarterly Dividend

Sound Financial Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:SFBC) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, October 25th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, November 7th will be given a dividend of 0.14 per share by the bank on Thursday, November 21st. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 6th.

NASDAQ SFBC opened at $35.26 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.17 million, a P/E ratio of 15.13 and a beta of 0.38. Sound Financial Bancorp has a 52-week low of $32.01 and a 52-week high of $39.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $35.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

In related news, Director Debra Jones sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.75, for a total transaction of $76,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $763,388. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Sound Financial Bancorp Company Profile

Sound Financial Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Sound Community Bank that provides traditional banking and other financial services for individuals and businesses. It accepts various deposits products comprising savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, NOW accounts, demand accounts, certificates of deposit, and checking accounts.

