South Jersey Industries Inc (NYSE:SJI) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.27 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that South Jersey Industries Inc (NYSE:SJI) will report earnings per share of ($0.27) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for South Jersey Industries’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.23) and the lowest is ($0.32). South Jersey Industries also posted earnings of ($0.27) per share during the same quarter last year. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that South Jersey Industries will report full-year earnings of $1.09 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.08 to $1.10. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.51 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.42 to $1.59. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover South Jersey Industries.

Get South Jersey Industries alerts:

South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The utilities provider reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $266.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $254.12 million. South Jersey Industries had a net margin of 7.97% and a return on equity of 7.10%. The business’s revenue was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.07 EPS.

A number of analysts have weighed in on SJI shares. Maxim Group set a $40.00 price objective on shares of South Jersey Industries and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Morgan Stanley set a $30.00 target price on South Jersey Industries and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. ValuEngine lowered South Jersey Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered South Jersey Industries from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered South Jersey Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.80.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in South Jersey Industries by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 7,060 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in South Jersey Industries by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. now owns 120,876 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,077,000 after buying an additional 2,759 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in South Jersey Industries by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 55,550 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,874,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. 6 Meridian lifted its holdings in South Jersey Industries by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 23,344 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $787,000 after buying an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in South Jersey Industries by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 36,669 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,237,000 after buying an additional 3,553 shares during the last quarter. 81.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SJI stock traded down $0.26 on Tuesday, hitting $31.13. 9,151 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 357,798. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.60, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.26. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.54. South Jersey Industries has a one year low of $26.06 and a one year high of $34.48.

South Jersey Industries Company Profile

South Jersey Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides energy-related products and services. The company engages in the purchase, transmission, and sale of natural gas. It also sells natural gas and pipeline transportation capacity on a wholesale basis to residential, commercial, and industrial customers on the interstate pipeline system, as well as transports natural gas, which is purchased directly from producers or suppliers to their customers.

See Also: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on South Jersey Industries (SJI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for South Jersey Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for South Jersey Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.