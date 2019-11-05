South State Corp (NASDAQ:SSB) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.46 Per Share

South State Corp (NASDAQ:SSB) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, October 28th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 8th will be given a dividend of 0.46 per share by the bank on Friday, November 15th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 7th. This is an increase from South State’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43.

NASDAQ SSB traded up $0.11 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $81.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,858 shares, compared to its average volume of 122,950. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.87 and a beta of 1.34. South State has a 12 month low of $56.55 and a 12 month high of $82.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $76.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.43.

South State (NASDAQ:SSB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The bank reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $164.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $163.79 million. South State had a net margin of 25.53% and a return on equity of 8.20%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.33 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that South State will post 5.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SSB. BidaskClub raised shares of South State from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on shares of South State from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of South State from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of South State from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Stephens raised shares of South State from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. South State currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.33.

In other news, Director Robert R. Horger sold 8,339 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $625,425.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 75,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,642,325. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director James W. Roquemore sold 4,791 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.15, for a total transaction of $364,834.65. Following the transaction, the director now owns 37,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,856,767.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 20,564 shares of company stock valued at $1,547,810. 2.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

South State Company Profile

South State Corporation operates as the bank holding company for South State Bank that provides a range of retail and commercial banking services, mortgage lending services, trust and wealth management services, and consumer finance loans. The company accepts demand deposits, savings deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, certificates of deposit, and other time deposits; and offers lending and credit card, and ATM processing services.

