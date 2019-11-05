SPAR Group (NASDAQ:SGRP) and TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT) Head-To-Head Contrast

SPAR Group (NASDAQ:SGRP) and TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, dividends, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

5.9% of SPAR Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 75.1% of TechTarget shares are held by institutional investors. 63.9% of SPAR Group shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 27.1% of TechTarget shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares SPAR Group and TechTarget’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SPAR Group $229.19 million 0.10 -$1.55 million N/A N/A TechTarget $121.33 million 5.70 $12.95 million $0.45 55.60

TechTarget has lower revenue, but higher earnings than SPAR Group.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for SPAR Group and TechTarget, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SPAR Group 0 0 0 0 N/A TechTarget 0 0 2 0 3.00

TechTarget has a consensus price target of $26.00, indicating a potential upside of 3.92%. Given TechTarget’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe TechTarget is more favorable than SPAR Group.

Volatility & Risk

SPAR Group has a beta of 0.32, indicating that its stock price is 68% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, TechTarget has a beta of 0.74, indicating that its stock price is 26% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares SPAR Group and TechTarget’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SPAR Group 0.93% 12.56% 4.34% TechTarget 10.95% 10.28% 7.30%

Summary

TechTarget beats SPAR Group on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

SPAR Group Company Profile

SPAR Group, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides merchandising and marketing services worldwide. The company offers syndicated services, such as product reordering and replenishment; ensuring its products for distribution; adding new products; implementing store planogram schematics; setting product category shelves; ensuring that product shelf tags are in place; checking for salability of the clients' products; placing new product and promotional items in prominent positions; and kiosk replenishment and maintenance services for retailers, manufacturers, and distributors. It also provides dedicated services, including syndicated services, as well as new store set-up, store remodel, and fixture installation services for a specific retailer or manufacturer. In addition, the company offers project services comprising specific in-store services initiated by retailers and manufacturers, such as new store openings, new product launches, special seasonal or promotional merchandising, focused product support, product recalls, and in-store product demonstration and sampling, as well as performs kiosk product replenishment, inventory control, new store sets and existing store resets, re-merchandising, remodels and category implementation, and under annual or stand-alone project contracts or agreements. Further, it assembles furniture, grills, and various other products in stores, homes, and offices; and offers in-store event staffing, retail compliance and price audit, mystery shopping, and data collection services. The company serves mass merchandisers; pharmacies; Pharmacies; grocery, office supply, dollar, convenience, specialty, electronic, and home improvement stores; and other retail outlets. SPAR Group, Inc. was founded in 1967 and is headquartered in White Plains, New York.

TechTarget Company Profile

TechTarget, Inc. provides specialized online content for buyers of enterprise information technology (IT) products and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It also provides purchase-intent marketing and sales services for enterprise technology vendors; and customized marketing programs that integrate demand generation and brand advertising techniques. The company offers online services, including IT Deal Alert, core online, demand solutions, brand solutions, and custom content creation. It also operates an integrated content platform that consists of a network of approximately 140 Websites that focus on a specific IT sector, such as storage, security, networking, or business applications. In addition, the company enables registered members to conduct their pre-purchase research by accessing vendor supplied content through a network of Websites. TechTarget, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Newton, Massachusetts.

