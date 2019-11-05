Spark Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ONCE) Shares Sold by Gabelli Funds LLC

Gabelli Funds LLC reduced its holdings in Spark Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ONCE) by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 540,240 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 82,227 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Spark Therapeutics were worth $52,392,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. ARP Americas LP lifted its stake in shares of Spark Therapeutics by 56.3% in the third quarter. ARP Americas LP now owns 357,259 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $34,647,000 after acquiring an additional 128,642 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Spark Therapeutics by 31.9% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 80,144 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,772,000 after acquiring an additional 19,362 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new position in shares of Spark Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $2,580,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Spark Therapeutics by 651.6% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,165 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 1,010 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Syquant Capital Sas lifted its stake in shares of Spark Therapeutics by 5.1% in the third quarter. Syquant Capital Sas now owns 20,587 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,997,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. 86.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Spark Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of Spark Therapeutics stock opened at $110.06 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.22, a current ratio of 5.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market cap of $4.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -52.16 and a beta of 2.08. Spark Therapeutics Inc has a fifty-two week low of $34.53 and a fifty-two week high of $114.20. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $101.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $102.97.

Spark Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONCE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.66) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.08) by ($0.58). The firm had revenue of $13.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.71 million. Spark Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 397.68% and a negative return on equity of 48.70%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Spark Therapeutics Inc will post -4.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Mizuho reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $114.50 price target on shares of Spark Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, August 12th. ValuEngine upgraded Spark Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Spark Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.63.

Spark Therapeutics Profile

Spark Therapeutics, Inc focuses on the development of gene therapy products for patients suffering from debilitating genetic diseases. Its products include LUXTURNA (voretigene neparvovec) for the treatment of patients with confirmed biallelic RPE65 mutation-associated retinal dystrophy and viable retinal cells.

Recommended Story: What can cause a stock to outperform?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ONCE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Spark Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ONCE).

Receive News & Ratings for Spark Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spark Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.