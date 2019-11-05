SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) Downgraded to “Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on SPTN. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SpartanNash from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Pivotal Research upgraded shares of SpartanNash from a sell rating to a hold rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of SpartanNash from $13.00 to $8.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of SpartanNash from a market perform rating to an underperform rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of SpartanNash from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. SpartanNash presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $13.00.

Get SpartanNash alerts:

SPTN traded up $0.34 on Friday, reaching $13.99. The company had a trading volume of 344,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 309,468. SpartanNash has a 1 year low of $8.82 and a 1 year high of $23.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $485.07 million, a PE ratio of 7.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $12.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.39.

SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34. The firm had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. SpartanNash had a net margin of 0.05% and a return on equity of 7.07%. SpartanNash’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.56 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that SpartanNash will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in shares of SpartanNash by 1.6% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 56,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $657,000 after acquiring an additional 870 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of SpartanNash by 31.7% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 4,200 shares during the period. Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of SpartanNash by 8.8% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 112,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,324,000 after acquiring an additional 9,150 shares during the period. Commonwealth Bank of Australia increased its stake in shares of SpartanNash by 45.4% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 25,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 7,900 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of SpartanNash by 5.6% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 345,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,028,000 after acquiring an additional 18,253 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.72% of the company’s stock.

About SpartanNash

SpartanNash Company distributes and retails grocery products. It operates in three segments: Food Distribution, Military, and Retail. The Food Distribution segment offers approximately 60,000 stock-keeping units, such as dry groceries, produce, dairy products, meat, delicatessen items, bakery goods, frozen food, seafood, floral products, general merchandise, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty care, and pharmacy products to independent retailers, national retailers, food service distributors, e-commerce providers, and corporate owned retail stores.

Further Reading: Understanding Market Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for SpartanNash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SpartanNash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.