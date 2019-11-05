SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG) Shares Sold by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC trimmed its position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG) by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 175,415 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,769 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned about 0.59% of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF worth $9,423,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MDYG. Vickerman & Driscoll Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vickerman & Driscoll Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 47,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,575,000 after buying an additional 1,744 shares during the last quarter. Investors Research Corp boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 21,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,190,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135 shares during the last quarter. Surevest Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Surevest Inc. now owns 39,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,140,000 after purchasing an additional 2,684 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 6,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 1,087 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Windsor Group LTD boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 13,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $736,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF stock opened at $55.01 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.60. SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF has a 1-year low of $43.09 and a 1-year high of $55.60.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF, before expenses, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Growth Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics based on: sales growth; earnings change to price, and momentum.

