SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI) Shares Sold by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,931 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 474 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.05% of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF worth $1,901,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XBI. HBK Investments L P acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $7,929,000. Capital Advisors Inc. OK grew its stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 121.2% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 152,863 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,408,000 after purchasing an additional 83,754 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Investments LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 314.3% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Investments LLC now owns 62,210 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,456,000 after buying an additional 47,195 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 6,155.5% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 33,279 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,919,000 after buying an additional 32,747 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deltec Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 145.1% during the 2nd quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC now owns 52,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,622,000 after buying an additional 31,200 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA XBI opened at $83.14 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $79.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $82.71. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a 1 year low of $64.38 and a 1 year high of $93.87.

About SPDR S&P Biotech ETF

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

