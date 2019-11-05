Sphere (SPHR) Price Down 24% Over Last 7 Days

Sphere (CURRENCY:SPHR) traded down 12.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on November 5th. Sphere has a market capitalization of $893,430.00 and approximately $7,308.00 worth of Sphere was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Sphere has traded 24% lower against the dollar. One Sphere coin can currently be bought for about $0.0716 or 0.00000764 BTC on major exchanges including Upbit and Bittrex.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.85 or 0.00041118 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.12 or 0.00065424 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000087 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001257 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.21 or 0.00087630 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 16% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0929 or 0.00000993 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9,394.31 or 1.00461729 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0553 or 0.00000591 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002044 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Sphere Profile

Sphere (SPHR) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 6th, 2015. Sphere’s total supply is 12,484,344 coins. Sphere’s official Twitter account is @ProjectSPHR. The official website for Sphere is sphrpay.io.

Buying and Selling Sphere

Sphere can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex and Upbit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sphere directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sphere should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Sphere using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

