Sprint (NYSE:S) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Sprint (NYSE:S) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The cell phone carrier reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.05), RTT News reports. Sprint had a negative net margin of 6.63% and a negative return on equity of 0.84%. The firm had revenue of $7.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

S stock opened at $6.15 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The company has a market capitalization of $25.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 615.00 and a beta of 0.28. Sprint has a 12 month low of $5.44 and a 12 month high of $8.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.61.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group raised shares of Sprint from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $6.50 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Sprint in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Sprint from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Sprint presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.43.

In other Sprint news, CTO John Saw sold 189,531 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.83, for a total value of $1,294,496.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

About Sprint

Sprint Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides various wireless and wireline communications products and services to consumers, businesses, government subscribers, and resellers in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. It operates in two segments, Wireless and Wireline.

