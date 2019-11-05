Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) Shares Purchased by Bank Hapoalim BM

Bank Hapoalim BM boosted its stake in shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 103.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,140 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,695 shares during the period. Bank Hapoalim BM’s holdings in Square were worth $920,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co acquired a new stake in Square during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in Square by 130.7% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 376 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its position in Square by 78.4% during the 2nd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 512 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Atlantic Trust LLC grew its position in shares of Square by 38.9% during the 2nd quarter. Atlantic Trust LLC now owns 521 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Bank of Australia grew its position in shares of Square by 62.5% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 538 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the period. 56.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SQ has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley set a $74.00 target price on Square and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. BTIG Research restated a “sell” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Square in a research report on Sunday, August 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $91.00 target price on shares of Square in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Evercore ISI set a $50.00 target price on Square and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Square from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $74.15 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Square has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.39.

In related news, insider Alyssa Henry sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.86, for a total value of $1,237,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 442,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,352,512.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 2,048 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.47, for a total transaction of $127,938.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 64,050 shares in the company, valued at $4,001,203.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 42,048 shares of company stock worth $2,570,339 over the last ninety days. 21.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Square stock opened at $62.38 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.24 billion, a PE ratio of 3,119.00, a P/E/G ratio of 22.09 and a beta of 3.38. Square, Inc. has a twelve month low of $49.82 and a twelve month high of $83.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $61.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

About Square

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

