Standard Life Aberdeen (LON:SLA) Reaches New 12-Month High After Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Standard Life Aberdeen PLC (LON:SLA) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday after Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on the stock from GBX 390 to GBX 400. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a buy rating on the stock. Standard Life Aberdeen traded as high as GBX 311.90 ($4.08) and last traded at GBX 310.20 ($4.05), with a volume of 2182784 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 309 ($4.04).

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on SLA. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Standard Life Aberdeen from GBX 210 ($2.74) to GBX 205 ($2.68) and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Standard Life Aberdeen from GBX 350 ($4.57) to GBX 360 ($4.70) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 330 ($4.31) price target (down from GBX 355 ($4.64)) on shares of Standard Life Aberdeen in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Barclays upped their price target on Standard Life Aberdeen from GBX 295 ($3.85) to GBX 300 ($3.92) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Standard Life Aberdeen in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Standard Life Aberdeen has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 307.09 ($4.01).

In related news, insider Douglas J. Flint acquired 7,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 260 ($3.40) per share, with a total value of £19,760 ($25,819.94).

The stock has a market capitalization of $7.30 billion and a PE ratio of 6.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.26, a current ratio of 3.75 and a quick ratio of 2.53. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 284.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 277.35.

About Standard Life Aberdeen (LON:SLA)

Standard Life Aberdeen plc provides asset management services in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, and Asia. The company offers investment solutions and funds; long-term savings and investment products to individual and corporate customers; and life insurance and savings products. It provides its products through institutional, wholesale, and retail distribution channels.

