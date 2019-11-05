Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP) Director Arthur S. Sills Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP) Director Arthur S. Sills sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.55, for a total transaction of $525,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 341,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,920,075.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

NYSE:SMP opened at $54.04 on Tuesday. Standard Motor Products, Inc. has a twelve month low of $42.03 and a twelve month high of $56.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a 50-day moving average of $48.75 and a 200-day moving average of $46.80. The firm has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.01.

Standard Motor Products (NYSE:SMP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The auto parts company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.10. Standard Motor Products had a net margin of 4.35% and a return on equity of 14.40%. The company had revenue of $307.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $311.11 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.83 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Standard Motor Products, Inc. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 14th. Standard Motor Products’s payout ratio is 36.08%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Standard Motor Products in the second quarter worth about $68,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Standard Motor Products by 131.0% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,938 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 1,666 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Standard Motor Products in the second quarter worth about $222,000. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its holdings in shares of Standard Motor Products by 29.4% in the second quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 7,660 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $347,000 after buying an additional 1,740 shares during the period. Finally, H D Vest Advisory Services boosted its holdings in shares of Standard Motor Products by 47.3% in the second quarter. H D Vest Advisory Services now owns 8,571 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $389,000 after buying an additional 2,752 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.61% of the company’s stock.

SMP has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Standard Motor Products from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday. Peel Hunt restated a “hold” rating on shares of Standard Motor Products in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd.

Standard Motor Products Company Profile

Standard Motor Products, Inc manufactures and distributes replacement parts for motor vehicles in the automotive aftermarket industry. The company operates in two segments, Engine Management and Temperature Control. The Engine Management segment offers electronic ignition control modules, new and remanufactured fuel injectors, ignition wires, coils, switches, relays, EGR valves, distributor caps and rotors, sensors, electronic throttle bodies, keyless entry transmitters, safety-related components, and other engine management components.

