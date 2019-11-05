Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN) (TSE:STN) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $33.30.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Stantec from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Stantec from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 9th. CIBC reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Stantec in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $34.50 price objective on shares of Stantec in a report on Friday, August 9th.

Get Stantec alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in Stantec by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 65,870 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,458,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares in the last quarter. QV Investors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Stantec by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. QV Investors Inc. now owns 4,725,522 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $138,552,000 after acquiring an additional 311,110 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in shares of Stantec by 49.2% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 120,189 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,883,000 after acquiring an additional 39,607 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Stantec by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,005,890 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $168,001,000 after acquiring an additional 118,182 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Stantec by 126.8% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 23,020 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $553,000 after acquiring an additional 12,871 shares during the period. 62.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE STN opened at $21.57 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Stantec has a 52-week low of $20.22 and a 52-week high of $26.74. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.06. The firm has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.41 and a beta of 1.16.

Stantec (NYSE:STN) (TSE:STN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The business services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.07). Stantec had a return on equity of 10.70% and a net margin of 1.33%. The company had revenue of $712.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $706.38 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Stantec will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th were issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 27th. This is a positive change from Stantec’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Stantec’s payout ratio is currently 31.43%.

About Stantec

Stantec Inc provides professional consulting services in the area of infrastructure and facilities for clients in the public and private sectors in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Consulting Services – Canada, Consulting Services – United States, and Consulting Services – Global.

Further Reading: Oversold

Receive News & Ratings for Stantec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stantec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.