Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Stock Position Decreased by Fisher Asset Management LLC

Fisher Asset Management LLC cut its position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 21.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,687 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 2,063 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $680,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SBUX. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Starbucks by 977.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,923,411 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $664,219,000 after purchasing an additional 7,188,139 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Starbucks by 18.4% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,382,380 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,457,167,000 after acquiring an additional 2,706,533 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its stake in shares of Starbucks by 87.0% in the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 5,538,794 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $407,725,000 after acquiring an additional 2,576,900 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Starbucks by 166.3% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,901,446 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $327,058,000 after acquiring an additional 2,436,385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in shares of Starbucks by 162.1% in the 2nd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 3,327,726 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $278,964,000 after acquiring an additional 2,058,082 shares in the last quarter. 70.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Starbucks news, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 9,973 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.63, for a total value of $883,906.99. Following the sale, the director now owns 28,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,517,712.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Jill Walker sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.80, for a total value of $191,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 39,999 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,831,904.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 102,912 shares of company stock worth $9,861,933 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Starbucks from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Starbucks from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. BidaskClub downgraded Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 26th. ValuEngine downgraded Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on Starbucks from $78.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Starbucks has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.64.

SBUX opened at $82.37 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $86.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.43. Starbucks Co. has a 12-month low of $60.42 and a 12-month high of $99.72.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The coffee company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70. The firm had revenue of $6.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.68 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 75.45% and a net margin of 13.58%. The company’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 3.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 13th will be issued a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 12th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. This is a positive change from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.88%.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

