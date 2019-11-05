State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Buys 23,600 Shares of Ingevity Corp (NYSE:NGVT)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its stake in Ingevity Corp (NYSE:NGVT) by 157.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 38,600 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 23,600 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Ingevity were worth $3,275,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NGVT. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in Ingevity by 54.3% during the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 355 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new position in Ingevity during the second quarter worth about $84,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Ingevity by 29.7% during the second quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Ingevity by 13.4% during the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Premier Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Ingevity during the second quarter worth about $213,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.63% of the company’s stock.

NGVT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Ingevity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $129.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Friday, July 19th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ingevity from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 19th. SunTrust Banks cut their price target on shares of Ingevity to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Ingevity to $121.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Ingevity from $109.00 to $99.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $112.78.

NYSE NGVT opened at $89.74 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.73, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a 50 day moving average of $84.97 and a 200-day moving average of $91.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01. Ingevity Corp has a 1-year low of $72.59 and a 1-year high of $120.41.

Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $359.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $365.44 million. Ingevity had a net margin of 14.31% and a return on equity of 53.69%. The company’s revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.16 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Ingevity Corp will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current year.

About Ingevity

Ingevity Corporation manufactures and sells specialty chemicals and carbon materials in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Performance Materials and Performance Chemicals. The Performance Materials segment engineers, manufactures, and sells hardwood-based and chemically activated carbon products primarily for use in gasoline vapor emission control systems in cars, trucks, motorcycles, and boats.

